Henry Carlton Green
1932 - 2020
Henry Carlton Green, age 87, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born in 1932, to the late Toy and Ruth Green. Henry was a member of Siloam Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. He was a United States Army Veteran. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Green.
He is survived by his children, Donnie Green, Jeff (Lisa ) Green, Greg Green, and Doug Green; grandchildren, Allen Green, Jessica Green, Justin (Tiffany) Green, and Nathan (Hannah) Green; great grandchild, Alana Green.-
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Ingram funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of handling the arrangements.

Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 25, 2020.
