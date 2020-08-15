Irvin T. Beidleman, 87, of Cumming, died peacefully on Aug. 11, 2020.
Irvin was born in Scranton, Pa., and lived for many years in Philadelphia where he met his life-long love, his wife of 63 wonderfully happy years, Edna W. Beidleman, who he joined for eternity in heaven.
Irvin worked his entire career as a mechanical sales engineer, having spent the majority of his career with Ingersoll Rand. It was his successful career that brought Edna and Irv from Baltimore to New England and onto to Florida, Georgia and several other stops along their journey through life. Together these partners for life raised their three children, keeping them active in church, school, skiing, track, hockey, football, soccer, piano lessons and summers at their Sunrise Lake home. His passion for all things golf lives on in his children and many of his grandchildren.
Irvin is survived by his three children, Tom Beidleman and wife Pat Beidleman, Susan Beidleman, and Scott Beidleman and wife Pam Beidleman; his sister, Gwendolyn Fischer; five loving grandchildren, Bryan, Addison, Kevin, Mark and Matthew; sister-in-law, Dorothy Goldsmith and, nieces and nephews Debbie, Donna, David, Louise and Janet.
Irvin is predeceased in death by his wife Edna, his mother Margaret Beidleman, brother-in-law Robert Goldsmith, Sr., nephew Robert (Bobbie) Goldsmith, Jr. and brother-in-law, Alan Fischer.
Dad, you gave us, your children, so much to remember fondly and with a proud smile and quiet chuckle even, and we all will miss you and Mom forever. Take good care of Mom again just as you always have, the wait will be worth your reunion. And, don't worry Dad, yes, the chores will get done before we go out. Even your grand kids know that drill!
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., following the visitation in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be live on McDonald and Son's Facebook page. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cumming.
A reception will immediately follow the graveside service at Rooster's Café, 216 Atlanta Road, Cumming, GA 30040, where the family will share food and fellowship.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
