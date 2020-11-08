1/
James Robert Albaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Albaugh, age 73, of Cumming, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
James was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Sugar Hill Golf Course. He had many friends that he would meet every day at the gym in Fowler Park.
James was a Vietnam Bronze Star Army veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Albaugh; daughter, Allison O'Donnell; siblings, Lynn Walter and Tim Albaugh; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cumming First United Methodist Church or The American Cancer Society.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 7, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved