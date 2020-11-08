James Robert Albaugh, age 73, of Cumming, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
James was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Sugar Hill Golf Course. He had many friends that he would meet every day at the gym in Fowler Park.
James was a Vietnam Bronze Star Army veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Albaugh; daughter, Allison O'Donnell; siblings, Lynn Walter and Tim Albaugh; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cumming First United Methodist Church or The American Cancer Society
.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 7, 2020