On Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, James (Tony) Pruitt, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 69.
Tony was born on Feb. 19, 1951, in Cumming, to Alfred and Zonia Pruitt. He graduated from Forsyth County High School in 1970.
He left a long career with Frito Lay in 1999 as their commercial driving safety instructor to open Pruitt's Driving School and teach young people defensive driving and drivers' education. He retired from the business in 2012. After his retirement from his business, he began driving a school bus for Forsyth County.
He drove kids of all ages for many years but in the last couple of years, he drove a special needs school bus.
On Jan. 16, 1981, he married Cynthia Sherman, the love of his life. They raised two sons, Craig Jackson Pruitt and Reed Anthony Pruitt.
Tony loved hunting and gospel music.
He was always eager to check game cameras to see what new deer or animals were going to show up daily. He was always the first in the deer blind and usually the last one to get down from it.
Every day that he wasn't searching for a buck, he was singing one of any number of gospel songs from his playlist. He would sing all day. He was always looking for the next big buck and one more chance to sing another verse for the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Zonia and his father, Alfred; his brother Roy; his sisters, Jan and Linda and by his daughter, Sirena.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; his sons, Craig, Reed and James; his sisters, Clara, Jackie, Retha and Martha; and his brothers, Loy and Michael. He had four grandchildren, Heath, Ava, Cooper and Noah. They were the light of his life.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.at Ingram Funeral home with a graveside procession to Mt. Tabor Baptist Church located at 7900 Mt. Tabor Rd, Cumming, GA 30028.
The family received friends at the funeral home from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 12, 2020