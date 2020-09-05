Janet Smith Grogan, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Janet was born in Altoona, Pa., Feb. 9, 1940.
As a young girl, she was active in sports and often won the races she entered. Her sisters remember her as the strong, outspoken one who was not afraid to stand up for what was right.
She married at age 24 and started her family in Miami, Fla.
Her early years in Miami are remembered as her favorite time of life. Her dream of being a mother and homemaker were fulfilled. She was an active member of Christ Congregational Church and shared many fond memories of her time with her "healing circle."
She was a nanny throughout her life and the kids all called her Janny the Nanny. She loved to color and play games. With her nurturing attitude, she helped many new mothers gain the skills and confidence they needed.
Soft spoken, but with a sharp sense of humor, her keen wittiness followed her wherever she went.
She may not have been one to frequently initiate conversation, but she always contributed helpful insight whenever possible. She simply gave her heartfelt and objective opinion allowing others the freedom to comfortably share what was on their mind. I think people loved that about her. In her true nature, she was very sweet and pleasant to be around.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Margaret and Melvin Smith, and her husband, Joseph Richard Grogan Jr.
Janet is survived by her loving children; Joseph Richard Grogan III (Sara), Micheal Lee Grogan, and Suzanne Grogan Brannam (Larry); grandchildren: Jessica Ann Brannam, Jenna Elizabeth Brannam, Jordan Ashley Brannam and Joseph (Joey) Evan Grogan; sisters: Faith Kelly in Ohio, Donna Curtis in South Carolina, and Anna Smith in Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
