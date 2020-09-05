1/1
Janet Smith Grogan
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Smith Grogan, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Janet was born in Altoona, Pa., Feb. 9, 1940.
As a young girl, she was active in sports and often won the races she entered. Her sisters remember her as the strong, outspoken one who was not afraid to stand up for what was right.
She married at age 24 and started her family in Miami, Fla.
Her early years in Miami are remembered as her favorite time of life. Her dream of being a mother and homemaker were fulfilled. She was an active member of Christ Congregational Church and shared many fond memories of her time with her "healing circle."
She was a nanny throughout her life and the kids all called her Janny the Nanny. She loved to color and play games. With her nurturing attitude, she helped many new mothers gain the skills and confidence they needed.
Soft spoken, but with a sharp sense of humor, her keen wittiness followed her wherever she went.
She may not have been one to frequently initiate conversation, but she always contributed helpful insight whenever possible. She simply gave her heartfelt and objective opinion allowing others the freedom to comfortably share what was on their mind. I think people loved that about her. In her true nature, she was very sweet and pleasant to be around.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Margaret and Melvin Smith, and her husband, Joseph Richard Grogan Jr.
Janet is survived by her loving children; Joseph Richard Grogan III (Sara), Micheal Lee Grogan, and Suzanne Grogan Brannam (Larry); grandchildren: Jessica Ann Brannam, Jenna Elizabeth Brannam, Jordan Ashley Brannam and Joseph (Joey) Evan Grogan; sisters: Faith Kelly in Ohio, Donna Curtis in South Carolina, and Anna Smith in Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved