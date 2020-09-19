Jason Robert Bennett, of Canton, died Sept. 14, 2020, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend passed away at the age of 42.
Jason was born on Jan. 20, 1978 to his parents Wayne and Brenda Bennett. He graduated from Forsyth Central High School in 1997 and was a union electrician with IBEW Local 613. He was a Mason and a member of Ducktown Masonic Lodge #572. Jason and Sandra Cox were married on Sept. 24, 2011. They celebrated the early arrival of their precious son, Brock Robert Bennett on Feb. 8, 2012.
Having survived cancer as a young adult, Jason had a passion for living life with joy and laughter. As said by so many, he was one of the nicest, friendliest, and fun-loving guys ever. He lit up the room and could fill it with laughter in an instant. The memory of his huge smile and loving compassionate spirit will be a comfort for those he leaves behind.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paris and Gladys Bennett, Irvin and Eunice Tatum; and step-grandparents, Garston and Evelyn Green.
He is survived by his wife; Sandra Anne Bennett, and his son; Brock Robert Bennett of Canton.
He is survived by his father; Wayne and Lois Bennett of Dawsonville; his mother, Brenda Tatum Bennett and Drew Kovacs of Cumming; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Troy and Connie Cox of Canton.
He is also survived by his brother, Byron and Whitney Bennett of Dawsonville; and sisters, Kate and Jon Bruner of Wake Forest, N.C. and Julie Watson of Duluth.
He is also survived by his nephew, Bryce Bennett and niece, Locklyn Bennett, both of Dawsonville as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
All arrangements are entrusted to Ingram Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Ingram Funeral Home. Masks and caution are preferred during this time. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Holbrook Campground Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Masonic Home of Georgia or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 19, 2020