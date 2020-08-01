1/
Joe (Barnie Lee) Dickinson
Joe (Barnie Lee) Dickinson, 60, a father, brother, son, and hero to many died early Sunday morning July 26, 2020. 
Joe was a pillar in the ready-mix concrete industry, a field in which he worked for nearly 40 years. When he was younger, he was a celebrated athlete, but his greatest impact and joy in this world was as a parent to both of his children and a mentor to all who came across his path.
 He is preceded in death by his fathers, Hoyt Senter and Joseph H. Dickinson, and his brother "Big Ed" Senter. 
 He is survived by his mother, Nina Senter; children Alex and Kellie Dickinson; and brother Scotty (Dee) Senter. 
 Memorial services were held at Ingram Funeral home on Wednesday, July 29.  
 In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to No Longer Bound c/o Joe Dickinson. 
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
August 1, 2020 

Published in Forsyth County News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
