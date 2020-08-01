Joseph James Alderdice Jr.
Joseph James Alderdice Jr., 67, of Cumming, died on Wednesday July 22, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Joseph James Alderdice Sr. and Margaret Mary Werner Alderdice.
Dr. Joe graduated from JFK High School in Long Island, New York where he was awarded the Regent Scholarship. He graduated from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor's of Science in 1975. He was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa Society and Alpha Chi Honors Society. He worked in sales for 25 years and was salesman of the year several times.
In 1999, Dr. Joe graduated Summa Cum Laude at Life University School of Chiropractic. He was a member of the International Chiropractic Honor Society and had multiple certifications in other chiropractic modalities. Dr. Joe opened Alderdice Sports & Family Chiropractic in October of 1999, in Cumming, Georgia, which he operated until his death.
He was an avid horse-back rider, skier, water and snow, and martial arts enthusiast. He enjoyed cross fit and strong lifts and was a passionate user of the gym his entire life. He and his wife loved to ride his motorcycle in the mountains. He enjoyed going out on the lake on his boat and watching many sunsets on the water. He was a football, lacrosse, and martial arts fan, and was very supportive of his children's participation in these activities.
He loved his dog, Ragnar, his cat Rocky, and his horse named Rain. He appreciated everything he had, he loved his property and enjoyed countless sunrises from his deck with his wife. He was an enthusiastic runner and ran 32 consecutive July 4th Peachtree Road Races in Atlanta Georgia with his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. These travels included many ski trips to Aspen, Colorado and Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah as well as international travel to Italy and Switzerland.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nanci Wells; his son, Joseph James "Tres" Alderdice III; his daughter, Jessica Wells "Jessi" Alderdice and his son John Christopher Alderdice; sister, Nancy Alderdice Koeller (Ken); sister in-laws, Mary Wells Trotter (Rick), Marsha Wells Robinson (Tom), many nephews and nieces, his dogs Ragnar and Juno, his horses Rain, Dakota, and Goldie and his cats Rocky and Scout.
Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please go out for a walk and appreciate what you have in life.
His favorite saying was, "Wake up every morning with the thought that something wonderful is about to happen."
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
August 1, 2020