Joseph Johnston Leckemby, of Cumming, died peacefully on Aug. 4, 2020 at 91 years of age.
Joe was born in Connellsville, Pa., on July 17, 1929. He graduated from Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania with a degree in Psychology. After college Joe joined the Marines.
He met his beloved wife, Karen of 62 years, while they both worked at Thompson Products in Cleveland, Ohio. They have three children Joseph, Gary and Anne. Joe then retired from Penwalt Corp after 23 years and moved to Atlanta with his wife to be near his children.
Joe loved to fish and took many family fishing trips to Canada. He also loved dogs, golf, history, especially Civil War, Pittsburg Steelers and traveling after retirement seeing many of the U.S. national parks.
Joe is preceded by his father, William Robert, his mother, Cornelia, and his brother, Bill. He is survived by his wife, Karen, children Joe, Gary and Anne as well as six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another on the way and his sister Dorothy Leckemby Peterson of Sarasota, Fla.
Visitation will be at McDonald Funeral Home in Cumming at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, at followed by a service for family at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
August 8, 2020