Joyce Ann Ferrell
Joyce Ann Ferrell, age 81, of Jonesboro, GA passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in 1939, to the late Jim and Essie Lord. Joyce was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing with her great grandkids. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dave Ferrell, and sister, Bernice Jones.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Jones, and Rhonda (Glenn) Dearing; grandchildren, Brandon Ferrell, Todd Dearing, Kyle Dearing, Reba Childers, and Starr Jones; and great grandchildren, Michael and Morgan Dearing; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Interment followed at North Atlanta Memorial Park. The family received friends at the funeral home on from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, and will from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 18, 2020