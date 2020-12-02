Julia Alice Ruff Anderson
Julia Alice Ruff Anderson, age 97, went to her heavenly home Nov. 27, 2020 at Chestnut Ridge Nursing Center in Cumming.
She was born May 31, 1923 in Quincy, Gadsen County, Florida.
The first child of Walter Chester and Alberta Reese Ruff. She grew up in South Georgia, before moving to Forsyth County; where she met and married Earl Anderson on her 19th birthday May 31st, 1942. They were married for 33 years before his passing on April 11th, 1976.
She was a homemaker most of the time but in the 60's-80's she did work in the kitchens of restaurants and Forsyth County Hospital before doing some sitting and caring for people in their homes.
Her passion was checkers, and crocheting, especially Cross Bookmarks; which she usually had some in her purse to give to everyone she met.
She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Forsyth County, from the '50's 'till the 2000's, for over 50 years. She then moved to Dawson County and joined Harmony Baptist Church for nearly 20 years. She was the oldest member there.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Anderson; her parents, Walter and Alberta Ruff; son James Rowell Anderson, Sr.; grandson, James Rowell Anderson, Jr.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Chester (Jewell Barrett) Ruff and William David (Sheila Sexton) Ruff, a sister and brother-in-law, Ivy Jean Ruff (Dixie) Williams.
She is survived by three daughters, Earlene (Rev. John) Roden, Alice (Rev. Joe) Frady and Dale (Billy) Mahaffey; seven grandsons, Eric (Sheryl), Chris (Rhonda) and David (Kristina) Roden, Earl (Tanya), Rev. Larry (Amber), Rev. James (Anita), and Rev. Jessy (Vicky) Frady; and one granddaughter, (Ali {Dillon} Nelson); 31 great-grandchildren; and about 40+ great-great grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Lola (Richard) Blalock; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Tucker; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins by the dozens.
Very special thanks to great-granddaughter, Tosha Frady, for her devoted assistance with Memaw while at home. And a special thanks to the Chestnut Ridge Nursing Center and the Compassus Palliative/ Hospice Nursing Services for all your dedicated services.
Private family services will be held.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.
Dec. 2, 2020