Justin Paul Farmer
It is with great sadness that the family of Justin Paul Farmer of Cumming, announce his passing on Sept. 4. 2020, at the age of 32 years.
Justin was the son of Sandy Farmer and the late Brantley Farmer. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Sandy; brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Kelly Farmer; grandmother, Edie Muglia; aunt, Kathleen; cousins Jonathan, Jesse and Jordan; aunt and uncle, Peggy and David; cousins, Brandon and Amanda; uncle Mike; uncle and aunt, Jon and Kristen; cousins, Blaine, Trae, Sara and Bethany; and many great friends.
Justin enjoyed mountain biking and was an avid car enthusiast that loved to drive anything with wheels and was blessed with a special talent to fix everything.
Although we will miss him every day, especially his smile, ability to make everyone around him smile, and kind spirit, he will remain in our hearts forever. It gives us peace knowing Justin is now with his father, Brantley; his grandfather, James; and his great-grandmother, Rose.
Justin is loved here on earth, as well as in heaven.
Memorial donations in Justin's name may be made to Bridges of Hope Charitable Trust, 1326 Antioch Church Rd, Homerville, GA 31634.
No service will be held.
SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society was in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 19, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
