Kathy Sue Caldwell
Kathy Sue Caldwell, born Aug. 2, 1961, passed suddenly on Oct. 3, 2020.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Alyce Haynes, of Gainesville; stepmother Michelle Waits of Denver, Colo.; sister, Kelley Bishop-Lennard (Sonny) of Cumming; brother, Brett Tannahill of Cumming, sister Heather Tannahill of Denver, Colo.; sister, Becky Iamunno of Roswell; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Jordan (Lauren) of Acworth, Kami Alford (Blair) of Kennesaw, Julie Head (Brian) of Dawsonville, Forest Bishop of Roswell, Parker Iamunno (Acworth) and Caleb Iamunno (Norcross) along with several beloved great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kathy is preceded in death by husband, Jim Caldwell; father, Larry Tannahill; sister, Kerrey Tannahill-Smith; and stepfather, Charles Haynes.
Kathy was born in Council Bluffs, IA and moved to California, Colorado, Georgia and Florida before returning to Georgia to be closer to her family after the loss of her beloved husband, Jim.
Kathy loved to play tennis and golf, and will be remembered for her infectious laugh and love of animals, especially cats. Over the past few years, Kathy has enjoyed travel and Friday nights with friends at the Ridge Restaurant
In lieu of flowers, in Kathy's honor we ask the donations be made to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 10, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
