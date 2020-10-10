Kathy Sue Caldwell, born Aug. 2, 1961, passed suddenly on Oct. 3, 2020.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Alyce Haynes, of Gainesville; stepmother Michelle Waits of Denver, Colo.; sister, Kelley Bishop-Lennard (Sonny) of Cumming; brother, Brett Tannahill of Cumming, sister Heather Tannahill of Denver, Colo.; sister, Becky Iamunno of Roswell; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Jordan (Lauren) of Acworth, Kami Alford (Blair) of Kennesaw, Julie Head (Brian) of Dawsonville, Forest Bishop of Roswell, Parker Iamunno (Acworth) and Caleb Iamunno (Norcross) along with several beloved great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kathy is preceded in death by husband, Jim Caldwell; father, Larry Tannahill; sister, Kerrey Tannahill-Smith; and stepfather, Charles Haynes.
Kathy was born in Council Bluffs, IA and moved to California, Colorado, Georgia and Florida before returning to Georgia to be closer to her family after the loss of her beloved husband, Jim.
Kathy loved to play tennis and golf, and will be remembered for her infectious laugh and love of animals, especially cats. Over the past few years, Kathy has enjoyed travel and Friday nights with friends at the Ridge Restaurant
In lieu of flowers, in Kathy's honor we ask the donations be made to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
