Larry “Lou” Lewis
Larry 'Lou' Lewis passed away Aug. 25, 2020 at home in Cumming.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Brenda Fultz Lewis; and children, Brittany (Aubrey) Wright, Brandon (Patty) Lewis and Alicia (Rick) Prosser; sister, Bonnie Rochester, Pekin, Ill. and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur and Velora Lewis; sister, Lucille Weber; and brothers, Leland, Lyman, Richard and Bill Lewis.
He was born in Havana, Ill. and graduated from Western Illinois University.
He was an Army Veteran and retired from Martin Marietta Aggregates as Vice President-General Manager.
Lou was an avid golfer and enjoyed the friendships of his golfing buddies and his many other friends who loved him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at Polo Golf and Country Club in Cumming from 3 to 5 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Rena Pendley, 5125 J White Road, Oakwood GA 30566 to support the ACS of Forsyth County GA.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming, was in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 12, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Polo Golf and Country Club
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
