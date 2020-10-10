Leon Dan Warwick, 92, of Canton, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 from complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
Leon was born in Hot Springs, AR, on a 200-acre farm where he and his family had milk cows, cattle and cotton.
Leon served proudly and honorably in the U. S. Air Force, stationed in Greenland.
Returning home, his father encouraged him to leave the farm and seek a different career. He worked for Transamerica Insurance Company, retiring after 33 years rising from auto damage appraiser to Regional multi-lines claims manager, serving Philadelphia, Houston and Atlanta regions.
Having been a car enthusiast since his teen years, he transformed an appreciation into a hobby of acquiring, restoring and selling his favorite - Corvettes -especially mid-1960s models.
An early member of the National Corvette Restoration Society, he was valued for his knowledge of the vehicle line and was a judge of many of their competitions. In 1976 Leon met the love of his life, Linda, and they married in 1977, going on to have 43 great years together. Leon worked hard but if asked if he wanted to socialize with friends and loved ones, he would answer "Yeah, Boy!"
The first sounds of a 50's song would get him on his feet dancing with Linda.
Leon was preceded in death by his father, Lewis and his mother, Oza.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Leigh Steele and Mark Warwick; and two grandchildren, Peyton and Holland Steele.
He was interred at The Georgia National Cemetery on Oct. 8, 2020.
Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Golden Rule Hospice.
A special "Thank You" to Golden Rule Hospice for giving Leon good loving Christian care during his sickness.
