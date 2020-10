Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda A. Bagwell, 79, of Marengo, Ohio, formerly of Roswell and Knoxville, Tenn., died Monday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming and the service will be held at 1 p.m. with burial afterin Powder Springs City Cemetery in Powder Springs.

Ingram Funeral Home of Cumming is in charge of arrangements.

Forsyth County News

Oct. 7, 2020





