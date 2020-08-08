Linda Ann Meyers, 71, a resident of Cumming, died at 9:21 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Born of Luis Rivera and Phyllis Rivera of Newark, N.J., Linda, is survived by her ex-husband, Charles W. Meyers, Sr. and her five children, Tina Meyers, Phyllis Parker, Toni Meyers, Charles Meyers Jr. and Matthew Meyers Sr.; her sisters, Frances Rogazzo and Lisa McCabe and her brother, Louis Rivera, as well as a total of eight grandchildren, Sabian, Samantha, Matthew Jr., Beau, Reece, Emma, Thomas and Logan. A large extended family and close circle of friends join in mourning and celebrating the life of this amazing woman.
Linda was many things to many people; a selfless daughter, a thoughtful sister, a devoted wife, a loving mother and a stalwart friend. She never knew a stranger. She could (and would) talk to anyone about anything. She was a warrior of a woman who rose to any challenge with determination and grit. Her intelligence and wit were formidable and her love was twice as fierce. She was a force to be reckoned with right up to the end.
As heartbroken as we are by her passing, we think of her with joy and much affection. Linda Ann Meyers, known by such aliases as "the Twig," "Lucy," and "Linny," will be vividly remembered for her many infamous escapades such as painting with a wiffle bat, breaking a toilet with a candle and "dinner/supper."
Please take a moment to stop and recall something she said, a hug, a moment of joy that she was a part of. She is, was and always will be the one and only, Lin.
At this time, no viewing or funeral services are planned as per deceased's final wishes. A memorial service will be held in New Jersey at a future date to be determined.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
August 8, 2020