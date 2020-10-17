1/1
Linda Bishop Childers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Bishop Childers, died Oct. 10, 2020. She was born on Jan. 16, 1948.
She is survived by her husband, James David Childers; sister, Ola "Pearl" Bishop; children, Tara Lynn Blake, Tonya Lea Atchison, Terry Evert Atchison; stepchildren, Stephen David Childers, Stephanie Ann Dominic, Rodney James Childers; 11 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda had a successful career with State Farm Insurance for over 20 years. A loving wife, mother, and nana who will forever be in our hearts! We love you!
South Care Cremation & Funeral Society of Alpharetta is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 17, 2020


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved