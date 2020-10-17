Linda Bishop Childers, died Oct. 10, 2020. She was born on Jan. 16, 1948.
She is survived by her husband, James David Childers; sister, Ola "Pearl" Bishop; children, Tara Lynn Blake, Tonya Lea Atchison, Terry Evert Atchison; stepchildren, Stephen David Childers, Stephanie Ann Dominic, Rodney James Childers; 11 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda had a successful career with State Farm Insurance for over 20 years. A loving wife, mother, and nana who will forever be in our hearts! We love you!
South Care Cremation & Funeral Society of Alpharetta is in charge of the arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 17, 2020