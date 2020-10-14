1/
Loraine (Raine) Marchbanks
Mrs. Loraine (Raine) Marchbanks died on Sunday, Oct.  4, 2020 at her home in Dawsonville.
She is preceded by her husband George Marchbanks and is survived by her children Thomas McGarey, Glenn McGarey, Elizabeth McGarey, and Patrick McGarey as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Marchbanks was well known for her Pen n' Ink artwork of historic places in and around Forsyth County. Mrs Marchbanks was also a caring breeder of Shelties and made sure that only the most loving, caring families were lucky enough to be blessed with one.
Mrs. Marchbanks was also an active member in the Sheltie Rescue of Georgia helping save abused Shelties from deplorable conditions. Her infectious smile and laugh made the world a better place and the people around her happier. Her love and dedication to her children was forever unwavering. 
She will be forever loved as she waits to see them again one day with open loving arms.
At the request of Mrs Marchbanks, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Marchbanks also requested that donations be made to the Sheltie Rescue of Georgia in her name in care of Kathy Greene, 155 Sonya Lane, Copper Hill, TN 37317. And please state your affiliation to the organization.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 14, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
