Louise Pugh Birchfield, 85, of Cumming, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
She was born in Corsicana, Texas, the daughter of Charlie and Ruby Jordan.
Louise grew up in Houston, Texas, married and travelled with her first husband, Don Pugh, with the Air Force to Sheppard AFB and Bremerhaven, Germany, eventually returning to Houston, Texas.
They moved to Monroe, Ga. in 1964, where Louise worked for the Walton County Board of Education for 12 years.
She moved back to Texas in 1979, to Austin, after Don's death and son, Chuck's, commissioning to serve in the Air Force.
She met her second husband, Cliff Birchfield, while working as a technical writer and editor at Texas Instruments.
She welcomed Cliff's children's, Amy and Eric, as her own second family.
She reached a major goal of completing her college degree and was promoted into management at TI in 1981.
In 2008 she moved to Cumming, became active at Cumming First UMC as a member of the Sorta Fifties SS class. She served faithfully as a Stephens Minister and note writer for the Prayer Ministry.
She was also an ardent genealogist, discovering that Chuck's great-great-grandfather and grandmother had moved to northern Alabama from Forsyth County, Ga. just before the Civil War.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Donald D. Pugh; her second husband, Clifford Birchfield; her sister, Charlene Freeman; and her stepson, Eric Birchfield.
Louise is survived by her children, son and daughter-in-law, Chuck (Lynn) Pugh of Cumming; stepdaughter, Amy (James) Hathaway of Cedar Park, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Calvin (Sylvia) Jordan and her brother-in-law, Billy Freeman are of Georgetown, Texas. Four grandchildren are: Jessica Spies (Eric), Jeffrey Pugh (Ling Chen), Andrew Hatheway and Jason Hatheway.
Two great-grandchildren are: Lincoln Spies and Sophia Pugh. Other extended family members, including nieces and nephews, also survive.
A private celebration of life service will be held for immediate family observed at 3 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2020. The service will be live-streamed via the McDonald and Son website so that friends and family may view it live. It will also be recorded so it may be viewed later.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make contributions in Louise's memory to either Cumming First United Methodist Church or to CEMPROC (www.cemproc.org
), the non-profit founded by her grandson, Dr. Jeff Pugh.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 7, 2020