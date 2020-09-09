1/1
Margaret Mary “Peggy” Christy
Margaret Mary Christy; "Peggy", age 77, passed from this life, late afternoon on Aug. 6, 2020.
A beloved, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend she will be missed dearly.
One of her greatest accomplishments was opening and running a restaurant, Trawlers, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She loved gardening, spending time with family, adventures with friends and playing sudoku every morning.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Nancy; son-in-law, Brian, granddaughters, Jessica and Alexandra; grandson, Tyler; great-grandson, Decker, sister, Nancy Jane and nephew, Tommy; as well as his wife, Zoe and three daughters.
"Though her smile is gone forever, and her hand I cannot touch, I still have so many memories, of the one I loved so much. Her memory is now my keepsake, which with I'll never part. God has her in her keeping, I have her in my heart. Sadly missed, but never forgotten."
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the immediate family will hold a small private service.
Peggy was generous with her time and small income. She was quick to help a person in need with a meal or a donation. If you are so inclined, we ask that donations are made in Peggy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, her favorite charity.
SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society was in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com
Forsyth County News
September 9, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
