Marjorie Schultz Pierce
1927 - 2020
Marjorie Schultz Pierce, age 92, passed away peacefully, Sept. 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 10, 1927 in Kirbyville, Texas, to Arthur and Maude Schultz.
She married Jarvis Pierce in 1946, when he returned from the Navy after WWII. They were married for 32 years.
She is survived by a brother; Arthur Darrel Schultz, 85, of Memphis, Tenn.; two children, Sharyn Pierce Black and Christopher Martin Pierce. Her second child, Jarvis W. Pierce, Jr. passed away in 2011. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Michele Black Green, Carrie Pierce and Angelia Rodriguez, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Marge loved to socialize, play games cards and generally, to be the boss.
Memorial Services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 12, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
