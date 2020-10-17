Mark Edwin Jamerson, 54, of Cumming, died Oct. 13, 2020.
Mark was employed as an Industrial Engraver at TextureSource for 28 years and was a dedicated fan of classic rock music for his entire life.
Survivors include his parents, Melvyn and Laura Jamerson of Cumming; one brother, Michael Jamerson of Cumming.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home of Cumming is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 17, 2020