Marshall Farris Shaheen, 89, of Cumming, died peacefully on April 9, 2020. He was born in Quincy, Mass., on Aug. 5, 1930.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie and Michael Shaheen, his first wife, Mabel Christine Shaheen; sisters Evelyn M. Carpenter, Sarah Shaheen and brother John N. Shaheen.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary N. Shaheen; brother William K. Shaheen and wife, Lois of Weston, Fla., son Marty and wife Stephanie; son, Randy and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Karen all of Cumming; stepdaughters Linda Ivell and husband David of Bradenton, Fla., Sue Thomas and husband, Russ of Doraville, Audrey Giles and husband, Lamar of Clanton, Ala., Helen Reynolds and husband, Randy of Boynton Beach, Fla.

He is also survived by his many grandchildren, Brittany, Brooke, RJ, Abi, Donovan, Douglas, Matthew, David, Kathy, Johnny, Phillip, Melanie, Melissa and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He attended Thayer Academy in Quincy, Mass., and The Quincy Trade School in Quincy, Mass. He was the consummate entrepreneur and owned multiple service stations and laundromats in Miami, Fla., and Atlanta for 30 years. He retired in 1985 and then was instrumental in helping his sons establish an insurance agency, barber shop and an auto repair business before he retired again at age 70.

He was a member of the Masonic Palestine Lodge #486 F&AM, and Yaarab Shriners in Atlanta.

He proudly served for 22 years in The United States Navy Reserve and retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

He was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and was an early founding member of Saint Bede's Episcopal Church. While at Saint Bede's he served as an usher, member of the vestry and was a lay reader for many years.

He had a wit and charm about him that allowed people to warm up to him quickly and he will be missed.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Villas at Canterfield in Cumming and Golden Rule Hospice for great care and devotion.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be at a later date and internment will be at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to .

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Forsyth County News

