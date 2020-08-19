Martha Martin, 83, of Cartersville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Martha's family was her whole life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde M. Martin, and her parents, Dewitt and Larena Moore Tate; sisters, Louise Tate, Dorothy Glawson and Betty Homola; brother, Dewitt Tate, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Elaine Bryant of White; sisters, Jean Sutton of Canton, Shirley Owens of Woodstock; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m., Monday and Tuesday from noon until the time of the service.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Forsyth County News

August 19, 2020



