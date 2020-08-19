1/
Martha Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Martin, 83, of Cartersville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Martha's family was her whole life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde M. Martin, and her parents, Dewitt and Larena Moore Tate; sisters, Louise Tate, Dorothy Glawson and Betty Homola; brother, Dewitt Tate, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Elaine Bryant of White; sisters, Jean Sutton of Canton, Shirley Owens of Woodstock; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m., Monday and Tuesday from noon until the time of the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
August 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
12:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Graveside service
Sawnee View Gardens.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved