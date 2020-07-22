On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Mary "Cissy" Haywood Jackson, 81, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at Lexington Medical Center in Columbia, S.C.
Cissy was born on Sept. 6, 1938, in Victoria, Texas, to the late Benjamin Whitaker Haywood and Mary Dolores Welder Haywood. She graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, La., and attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority.
Cissy had a very successful career in real estate in Cumming, prior to retiring to Columbia, S.C., to be near her grandchildren. Cissy loved the Lord and lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to the beach and watching Ole Miss football.
Cissy was preceded in death by her son, James Holman Jackson, Jr. She is survived by her husband, James Holman Jackson; daughter Felicia Jackson Freeman and son-in-law, Jeffrey Craig Freeman, Jr; grandchildren, Jeffrey "Jay" Craig Freeman, III, Connor James Freeman, and Olivia Plowden Freeman; sisters, Gail H. Ezelle and Adrienne H. Kittleman and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at noon Wednesday, July 22, at Sawnee View Gardens, 1390 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040 with the Rev. Elaine Scott officiating. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10 a.m., until hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Ranch, 3500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
