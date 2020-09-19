Mary Gegenheimer, age 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020.
Mary was born in Washington, D.C. to the late George Mierke and Mary Fetter.
While still young she moved to Arlington, Va., then lived in Maryland for most of her life. She moved to Georgia in 1998 and has resided in Cumming since 2000.
In addition to her parents; Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gegenheimer and son, Harold Gegenheimer, Jr., brother, George Mierke, Jr, and sister, Helen Mierke.
Mary is survived by her half-sister, Katherine Mierke; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Gerald Tilenis, son and daughter-in-law, James & Gail Gegenheimer; grandchildren, Carolyn Bennett, Melody Tilenis and Jonathan Tilenis. A number of other relatives also survive.
Mary Gegenhimer, "Knowing Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior is the most important thing in my life. God has been faithful to me and I love Him."
A Memorial/Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Sept. 20, 2020 at North Lanier Baptist Church.
It is available online at https://www.northlanier.org/watch-live.
Internment in Maryland is yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to North Lanier Baptist Church in memory of Mary Gegenheimer.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 19, 2020