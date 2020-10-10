1/
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Patterson Kerr
Mary Margaret "Peggy" Patterson Kerr, 87, of Cumming, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born in Steubenville, Ohio in November 1933.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, whom she was married to for 34 years.
Peggy lived in Cumming for 30 years.
She loved quilting and was a member of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild, her quilts are works of art.
She gave many of them to her children and grandchildren who will cherish these beautiful gifts and pass them along to future generations.
Peggy, always a fierce competitor, played a mean game of bridge. The friendships that she made through quilting and bridge were treasures to her.
She enjoyed traveling adventures with her family and friends.
She enjoyed growing and preserving strawberries, which some (her children) may have perceived as overzealous.
Peggy is survived by her children and stepchildren; Colleen Carpenter, Bill Cochran, John Cochran, Theresa Weber (John), Evie Thomas (Paul), Cary Leonard (Leon), Keith Kerr (Jeanne) and Gordon Kerr. Peggy's beautiful family also included 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Peggy is predeceased by her husband, Fred, her sister, Eleanor and her stepson, Doug Kerr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial Giving 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting the St Jude website https://www.stjude.org/
No services are planned.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 10, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Memories & Condolences

