Michael "Mike" Allen Hayes Jr., 41 of Cumming, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Northside Hospital Forsyth in Cumming.
Celebration of life services are scheduled for noon on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 (Mike's 42nd birthday) from the Chapel of Canton Funeral Home.
Mike enjoyed traveling, especially to his "happy place" of Charleston, S.C., attending concerts, and dining out with friends. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ. Most of all he loved spending time with family. He was a true thrill seeker, a passionate Georgia Bulldogs fan, an avid Trump 2020 supporter, and quite the entrepreneur. Mike was recognized as Top Sales Manager in the U.S. by TruGreen Lawn Care. Recently, he was featured in the world-wide Build Magazine for the award of Southeast U.S. Excellence in Customer Service by the company he founded, Complete Project Solution.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael Allen Hayes Sr. He is survived by his children, Hollis Houston Hayes, Griffin Michael Hayes, Hadleigh Brooklynn Hayes; grandmother, Ruth Adele Spencer, mother and stepfather, Bonnie and Paul Parker; stepmother, Ann Costakis-Hayes; sister, Cynthia Eden Hayes Southard and husband Rodney Southard; stepsister, Angela Suzanne Hale and husband Curtis Hale; nieces, Hannah Eden Smith, Haley Elyse Burns, Karah Adele Southard; stepnephews, Scott Matthew Hale, Sam Calvin Hale, Schon Parker Hale. Mike is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, close business associates and many special friends that he considered his brothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blindsided by Life, Inc. at 6845 Whitebark Drive, Dawsonville, GA 30534. This non-profit foundation was established by Mike to assist those dealing with a life-altering cancer diagnosis.
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 22-23, 2020