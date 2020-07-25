Pamela Joan Cole
Pamela Joan Cole, of Mineral Bluff, and formerly of Cumming, died on July 18, 2020, at the age of 68. She was born Jan. 4, 1952, the daughter of the late Loy Crafton Day and Joan Galloway Day of Cumming.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she is survived by her husband of 46 years, Samuel Landis Cole, of Mineral Bluff; son and daughter-in-law, Seth Andrew Cole and Mary Elizabeth Cole of Chatsworth; granddaughters, Susannah Pamela Cole, Grace Elizabeth Cole, and Ruth Frances Cole of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Loy James Day and Linda Day of Alpharetta; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis Case and Rick Case of Cumming; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mrs. Cole graduated from Forsyth County High School, attended Young Harris College, and graduated from the University of Georgia. She was a dedicated educator, teaching the students of Otwell Middle School and South Forsyth High School for 30 years.
She was a life-long member of Friendship Baptist Church in Cumming, and more recently Coletown Baptist Church in Copperhill, Tenn. She served as pianist, organist, and choir member for many years, and was also active in the Women's Missionary Union and her Sunday school class.
A private funeral will be held at the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery in Blue Ridge, with the Revs. Don Westray and Steve Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Condolences may be sent to the family via the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.
Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of arrangements.
