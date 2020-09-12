Penelope Toelken Wheeler, age 74, passed away at home after a long battle with ovarian cancer, surrounded by her family.
Penelope was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on June 16, 1946. She spent much of her early childhood with her beloved Mommy Gladys and Poppy Gardiner. As a "navy brat," she also moved around a lot.
Professionally, she was a dental hygienist.
In life, her passions included taking care of others, rescuing animals, anything crafty and gardening. She was a second mother to many and a proud, quintessential "cat lady."
She will be remembered for her creativity and giving nature.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Donald Toelken, as well as her in-laws, Cora Mae and Henry Wheeler.
Penelope is survived by her loving husband, G. Ed Wheeler; her son, Ben and wife Allison Wheeler with their children, Juliet and Lucas; Her daughter, Brooke and husband Ron Matthews; and son, Brian Harvey with his children Jack, Summer and Malia. In addition to her brother, Rik and his wife Peggy Toelken; and, sister-in-law, Carolyn Cox; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date to be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor her memory can send a donation in her name to: Dawson County Humane Society, 633 Martin Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 12, 2020