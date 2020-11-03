R. Matthew Songer, age 62, of Cumming, died Oct. 25, 2020.
Matthew was a loving husband, brother and son.
In addition to his parents, James and Georgia Songer, he was preceded in death by brothers, James and Mark.
Those who will forever miss his smile include his wife Rita; sisters, Melissa Songer and Becky Price; brothers-in-law, Robert Hice and Greg Price; sisters-in-law, Laurence Songer and Angie Walker-Hice; and longtime friend Craig Vincent.
His last self-description on his Twitter page was: "Non-theist, country boy, artist, geekazoid, handy farmer. Need trouble? I can make it for you." Which still falls short of describing his many aspects.
Accomplishments that he was proud of include Eagle Scout, marching band percussionist, volunteer supervisor at Habitat for Humanity for most of a decade, and a TV Emmy Award for set design while a scenic artist at Turner Studios.
He always used his father's advice when faced with a new challenge: "Don't tell them 'I don't know how.'" "Tell them 'Let me study this and get back to you.'"
Matthew was always up to the challenge, so he added a wide array of IT knowledge to his artistic and master carpentry skills. His sharp wits were balanced by a good sense of humor and his ever willingness to extend a hand when help was needed.
SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society of Alpharetta was in charge of the arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 4, 2020