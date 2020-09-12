The Rev. John Lummus, age 95, of Cumming, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
John was born in 1925, to the late John Wesley and Lillie Mae Lummus.
He was a member of Longstreet Baptist Church in Cumming. John touched many lives through his years of service as a pastor, teacher, educator and mentor.
He was a World War II Navy veteran. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Lummus; grandson, Andrew Wesley Lummus; sisters, JoAnn Hughes, Stell Lewis and Kate Lummus.
He is survived by his children; James (Kathy) Lummus, and Deborah (Harold) Shadburn; grandchildren, Jessica Lummus, Chris (Mary) Shadburn, Anna (James) Mundy, and Adam (Brittany) Shadburn; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Johnathan, Andrew and Liam; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home in honor of the Rev John Lummus.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 12, 2020