Richard Theron Roberts died July 26, 2020, at Northside Hospital Forsyth from the Covid-19 virus. He was born March 23, 1934 in Hapeville, and grew up in Mountain View.
He was a graduate of Forest Park High School where he pitched for the baseball team. He was a former Alta Tennis player and enjoyed numerous years of golf at Rivermont Country Club with his friends. He was a loving and devoted husband to Betty Rauschenberg Roberts for 63 years. He is predeceased by his father, Theron Gilbert Roberts, and mother, Ruby Barronton Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Michael (Terry) Roberts; daughter, Patti (Lamar) Wakefield and sister, Shirley (Morris)Barnette; grandchildren include Matthew (DeAnna), Tyler (Megan), Chris (Sara), Sara Beth, Rebecca, Rachel and Hannah; great-grandchildren include Bailey, Emily, Landry, Charlotte, Sutton, and Ellis.
Richard was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, without equal. He never missed a birthday, recital, performance, ball games, graduations, or any other activities his children, grandchild or great grandchild were involved in. He would spend hours in the driveway watching and encouraging his grandchildren as they "colored" and "painted" with water and brushes. He never missed the chance to spend countless hours at the pool watching his grandchildren swim and play.
He never missed an opportunity to share a good cup of coffee with anyone because he loved his coffee. His laugh would light up the whole room and make just about anyone that could hear it smile and laugh along. The love he had for his family was evident in everything he did. This love will be felt and encourage the generations to come. His last words were to emphatically declare his love for all his family.
Richard was ordained as a Deacon in 1968 at Decatur Heights Baptist Church in Decatur, and served there for many years as Deacon and Trustee. He was a member of Mountain Park Baptist in Stone Mountain before moving to Cumming where he was currently a member of First Baptist Cumming and the Welcome Sunday School Class. He loved the Lord and is with Him now in his eternal home.
Most of Richard's working career was the 32 years he spent with the American Potash Institute whose name changed over the years as it expanded to International Plant Nutrition Institute. As Vice President of the Institute, Richard advised the Institute's presidents on essentially all financial matters, from budgeting to investing, to staff salaries and fringe benefits. He was largely responsible for developing health insurance programs and retirement benefits for all staff, both at the headquarters and in the field.
Because of his unique understanding of finance, he was able to manage the Institute's investment programs so that they returned the maximum, in good and bad times. He was totally dedicated to the well-being of Institute employees and was loved and respected by each and every one of them. He left a mark of excellence that was (and is) admired and respected and that will not soon be forgotten.
A private family Celebration of Life memorial service was held on Sunday, Aug. 9 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Richard's memory will be welcomed at First Baptist Church, Cumming or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Forsyth County News
August 5, 2020