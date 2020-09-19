1/
Robert Owen “Bob” Cumbo
1941 - 2020
Robert Owen "Bob" Cumbo, age 78 of Cumming, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Bob was born on Nov. 18, 1941 in Poolesville, MD to the late Helen Cumbo.
Bob dedicated his life to serving his country. First as a communication officer in the U.S. Navy, followed by 28 years of service in the Central Intelligence Agency. While serving his country, he received numerous awards including the U.S. Navy Good Conduct Award, Vietnam Era Service Ribbon, Cuban Blockade Ribbon, Federal Government Exceptional Performance Award and the Intelligence Commendation Medal.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Monachino and brother-in-law, Joe Fragnito.
He is survived by his wife, Allison Dooley Cumbo; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Jamie Len Cumbo; stepchildren, Alice and John Mabe, William and Crystal Holcomb; grandchildren, Briggs Cumbo, Ali Marie Mabe, Billy and Beck Holcomb; sister, Connie Fragnito; nieces and nephews, Erica Fragnito, Sam and Lori Monachino, great-nephew Chase Monachino.
Graveside services are scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Coal Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the local Humane Society, St Jude's Children Hospital, and the American Cancer Society.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 19, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
