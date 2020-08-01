Roger Baker Tapleshay, age 81, was a loving husband and father. He passed away peacefully July 28, 2020 with his family at his side, his wife of 59 years, Sue, daughter Debra and husband Bruce Bunker, his son, David Tapleshay and wife Dianne. There is also one grandson, Brandon Bunker, and great-grandson, Gabriel Bunker, in Michigan.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Tapleshay. Roger was born in Thomaston. He leaves behind many cousins and friends. Roger and Sue have lived in Cumming for 22 years.
Roger was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a Service Representative for Mead Packaging for 20 years and retired from Travelers Insurance in 2000.
Due to Covid-19 mandates, there will be a walk-thru visitation from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Bethelview United Methodist Church at 4525 Bethelview Road, Cumming.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. in the Sanctuary (masks required, limited seating). Interment at the National Cemetery in Canton will be at later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
August 1, 2020