Ronald Benjamin Andrews, 77, of Cumming, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Barbara Andrews.
Ron was born on Dec. 2, 1942 to Bennie and Beulah Andrews in Fairfax, Ala., and was the epitome of a family man. He adored his wife, Barbara, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also truly admired his brother, John Andrews, who went to be with the Lord in 2019.
Ron, most commonly known as Pawpaw, was the most vibrant soul, and never did meet a stranger. Pawpaw was such a precious gift from God. His smile was infectious, his hugs were the biggest, and you could recognize his laughter from across a room. He looked at his family with such pride and admiration and he wholeheartedly celebrated every accomplishment. Pawpaw enjoyed playing golf during the week, cheering for the Auburn Tigers on Saturdays and attending church on Sundays.
Pawpaw left an enormous imprint and will forever be cherished in the hearts of his wife, family, and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Aug. 14, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. The family asks that everyone wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ronald's name to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
, or to Creekside Church at onrealm.org/CreeksideUMC/-/give/now.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
August 14, 2020