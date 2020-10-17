1/
Ronnie Lee Hamby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Lee Hamby, age 62, of Cumming, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Ronnie was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cumming.
He enjoyed baseball, collecting baseball cards and country music.
Ronnie was a 1975 graduate of Forsyth County High School. Ronnie loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be missed dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Olen Hamby.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Hamby; siblings, Penny (Steve) Vickery and Ken (Joyce) Hamby; nieces, Stephanie (Todd) Vanderhoff, Karla (Trey) Gunter, Ansley Hamby and Jordan Hamby; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming with the Revs. Craig Richard and Ruel Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and from 1 p.m. until the hour of service on Oct. 18 at the funeral home. The family requires that masks be worn by guests during the visitation and service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 17. 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Interment
Sawnee View Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved