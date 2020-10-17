Ronnie Lee Hamby, age 62, of Cumming, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Ronnie was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cumming.
He enjoyed baseball, collecting baseball cards and country music.
Ronnie was a 1975 graduate of Forsyth County High School. Ronnie loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be missed dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Olen Hamby.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Hamby; siblings, Penny (Steve) Vickery and Ken (Joyce) Hamby; nieces, Stephanie (Todd) Vanderhoff, Karla (Trey) Gunter, Ansley Hamby and Jordan Hamby; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming with the Revs. Craig Richard and Ruel Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and from 1 p.m. until the hour of service on Oct. 18 at the funeral home. The family requires that masks be worn by guests during the visitation and service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 17. 2020