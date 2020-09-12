Rosa Lou Tritt, age 77, of Suches passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rosa Lou was born in Suches, Ga. on June 13, 1943 to the late Eley and Bertha Cantrell Marr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Underwood Tritt; sister, Agnes Parker; and sister-in-law, Dottie Marr.
Rosa Lou was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren lovingly called her "Nana Roses."
Rosa Lou worked for New York Life Insurance Company for 41 years. She loved her job and career.
Rosa Lou was a people person, never meeting a stranger and one of her greatest gifts was her ability to talk to anyone. She loved to work, clean and cook. Rosa Lou's hardest job was sitting still. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist No. 2 "The Hill Church."
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Barry Bagley; granddaughters and their fiancés, Kayla Bagley and Chip Gruszchzinski, and Crystal Bagley and Codi Lathem, all of Suches; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sarah and Bobby Woody, Canton, and Pat and J.D. Long, McCaysville; brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Floy Jane Marr, Warrenton, GA; brother Charlie Marr, Fayetteville; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services were scheduled for 2 p.m, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home.
The Rev. William Phillips officiated. Interment followed in Mt. Pleasant Baptist No. 2 "The Hill Church" Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Rhoten officiating.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and from noon until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
