Roy Martin
Roy Martin, 55, of Cumming passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Roy was a kind, gentle man. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother.
Roy was a mechanic by trade.
Survivors include his children; Eva Noles, Kip Smith, Brett Smith; mother, Doris Lewis; brothers, John Martin, Michael Vaughn Martin, Jonathan Smith; sister, Charlene Davis; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 12, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
