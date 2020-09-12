Roy Martin, 55, of Cumming passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Roy was a kind, gentle man. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother.
Roy was a mechanic by trade.
Survivors include his children; Eva Noles, Kip Smith, Brett Smith; mother, Doris Lewis; brothers, John Martin, Michael Vaughn Martin, Jonathan Smith; sister, Charlene Davis; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
