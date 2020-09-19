1/
Ruby Dean Holtzclaw Gaddis
Ruby Dean Holtzclaw Gaddis, age 91 of Cumming, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 after several years of declining health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Gaddis; parents, Jewell J. and Estelle Holtzclaw; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melba Ree and Gene Chambers, Florene and Emmett Daniel, Lorene and H. E. Harrison; brothers & sisters-in-law, Roy and Estelle Holtzclaw, Milledge Holtzclaw, Wilbur Holtzclaw, LT and Ann Holtzclaw and Junior and Patsy Holtzclaw; nieces, Kathy Holtzclaw, Peggy Daniel, Linda and Patricia Holtzclaw, Joann Oliver, Lamerle Singleton; and nephew, Rodney Nix.
She is survived by her, sister-in-law, Sara Lou Holtzclaw; nieces and nephews, Brenda (Tommy) Warren, Phil (Mitzi) Chambers, Greg Chambers, Randy Chambers, Bobby (Renee) Nix, Deborah (Gary) Nix-Higbee, Pam Daniel, Julie (Brian) Roberts, Bryan (Tina) Holtzclaw, Beverly (Calvin) Heard, Dale Gravitt, Sheila (Ron) Paynter, Elaine Reid, Ruenelle (Roy) Ingram, Mary Sue McGinnis, and many grand nieces and nephews.
Ruby Dean was a wonderful wife, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt to her family and grew-up in an era where hard work and caring for family were first and foremost in her life.
She was an accomplished seamstress and supervisor at the Roswell Pants Factory for almost 50 years. During that time, she and Herschel worked together there as he was the sewing machine mechanic for the company. In their time away from work, they also raised cattle at their farm on Pittman Road. After retiring from the pants factory, Ruby Dean worked for her sister, Florene Daniel, at Daniel's Grocery greeting and checking out customers.
The Revs. Dusty Holtzclaw and Jeff Gravitt officiated a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens, 1390 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming, 30040.
Scott Huskins Funeral & Cremation Services was in charge of the arrangements. (678) 771-5566.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 19, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
