Ruby Grace Cook
1939 - 2020
Ruby Grace Cook, age 81, of Cumming, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
She was born in 1939, to the late John and Lois Richardson.
Ruby worked for the Lovable company until 1997. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Freddy) Smith of Flowery Branch, Brenda (Billy) Reynolds of Carnesville, Glenda (Mike) Atha of Lawrenceville, and Sheila (Jerry) Duncan of Dawsonville; 7 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Boles, Charlotte (Barry) Mitchell and Carolyn Martin; brother, Larry (Janie) Richardson; sisters-in-law, Nell Richardson and Margaret Cook Park; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving friends and relatives.
Graveside services for Mrs. Cook were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Haw Creek Baptist Church in Cumming with the Rev. Jim Ferguson officiating. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 2, 2020.
