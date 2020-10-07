Ryan Pierce, age 53, of Cumming, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Tina Pierce; his siblings, Derrick, Candy, David and Dietmar.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 7, 2020