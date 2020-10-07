1/1
Ryan Pierce
Ryan Pierce, age 53, of Cumming, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Tina Pierce; his siblings, Derrick, Candy, David and Dietmar.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 7, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
