Sandra Anita Carter, age 81, of Cumming, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born in 1939, to the late Auton and Ruth Estes Kirby.
Sandra was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta. While attending Union Hill Baptist Church, Sandra served as the pianist for a number of years.
She was a member of the Eastern Star.
Sandra loved to cook, play the piano and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Carter.
She is survived by her children; Tammy (Mike) Levengood and Tanya (Dan) Sollenberger; siblings, Sam Kirby, Silvy Kirby, Delbert Kirby, Donald Kirby and Doris Wagner; grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Kayla, and Robin; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Cancer Society
and The American Heart Association
in memory of Sandra.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Nov. 11, 2020