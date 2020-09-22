1/
Sister Gloria Ann Gober Wallis
Sister Gloria Ann Gober Wallis has gone to meet The Lord on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was born on Aug. 18, 1943 to the late George and Mary Kate Gober.
Mrs. Wallis was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. She was a loving mother and a friend to all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Wallis; son, Richard Wallis; daughters-in-law, Tammy Wallis; Fay Wallis, Willene Wallis, Mary Wallis; brothers-in-law, Hayward Wallis, Eugene Wallis, Charles Robbs, and brother, Pat Gober.
She is survived by her sons, Tony (Judy) Wallis, Scott Wallis; grandchildren, Brittany, Robert, Clint, Rick Wallis; many great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Luenell Robbs, Mildred Wallis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. L.C. Bennett and Mr. Frank Nix officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Forsyth County News
September 23, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
