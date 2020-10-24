Thomas B. Young III, of Oak Island, N.C., formerly of Cumming, died on Oct. 18, 2020.
He was predeceased by his son, Michael G. Young and is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife Barbara of 66 years; his daughter, Lisa Miller (Don) of Andover, MA; his daughter-in-law Cheryl Young of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Kyle Miller (Molly), Betsy Zolla (Chris), Brian Young, Diana Spohn(DJ) and Lauren Miller; and great-grandchildren Eloise Miller, Dexter Spohn and Penelope Zolla.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the Salvation Army, 501 Archdale Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217, give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/230919/#!/donation/checkout
, or just perform an act of kindness for someone less fortunate in his name.
Forsyth County News
