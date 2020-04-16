Jackie Tinsley
Jackie Tinsley, age 59, of Cumming, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Surrounded by family and friends. Mr. Tinsley is preceded in death by his mother Betty Wade Tinsley, stepmom Joan Trammel Tinsley.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 14 years Melissa Tinsley; father Johnny Tinsley, of Ellijay; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Christopher Chambers, of Ball Ground; sister Lesley Tinsley, of Atlanta; grandchildren Gracie Earles; Landen Chambers; Liam Chambers; mother-in-law Joan Kirby, of Cumming; sister-in-law Kelly Patterson, of Canton. Jackie was a member of the Gospel Singing Group Sinners Saved. Memorial service will be at a later date.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
