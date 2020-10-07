We celebrate the life of Vernell Brooks Porter Pruitt, age 98, loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and friend to many.
She faithfully attended Salem Baptist Church in Gainesville, where she had been the oldest living member.
Vernell ran the Jot' em Down Store in the Chestatee Community in Forsyth County. The store opened in 1940 and closed its doors in 1996.
During those 56 years, she did her best to take care of everyone who came by.
She was a natural at taking care of all sorts of plants. She was also a wonderful cook. Apple cobbler, chocolate cake and fried chicken were just a few of her families' favorites.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Mark Porter; second husband, O.E. Pruitt; parents, Joe and Pearl Brooks; son-in-law, Harold Hubbard; and eight siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hubbard; grandchildren, Mark (Julie) Hubbard and Paula (Jerry) Hood; great-grandchildren, Haley and Natalie Hubbard, and Matthew and Grant Hood; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church in Gainesville, GA with Rev. Bud Sutton and Rev. Michael Millwood officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Vernell Pruitt. C/O Bryan Hogan, 7120 Highbrook Circle E. Cumming, GA 30041.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Oct. 7, 2020