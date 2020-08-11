1/1
Vernon Rayford Kennedy
Vernon Rayford Kennedy, age 75, of Dawsonville, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Northside Hospital Forsyth. In Farmerville, La., Mr. Kennedy was born Feb. 3, 1945, to the late Weldon Vernon Kennedy and the late Lora Elise Patrick Kennedy. He was a member of First Baptist Church Of Dawsonville, a volunteer with the Red Cross, a U.S. Army Veteran serving at Fort Campbell, Ky., and a member American Legion Post 247. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating. He was preceded in death by his father, Weldon Vernon Kennedy, mother, Lora Elise Kennedy, sons, Joel Steven Kennedy, John Patrick Kennedy, and Vernon Lynn Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Lane Kennedy; daughters, Missy Taylor, Melinda Annis, Melanie Cochran, Hollie Kennedy, and stepdaughter, Amanda Valerie Bowen; sons, Britton Kennedy, Noel Kennedy, and stepson, Clifford Delano Bowen; sisters, Gloria Jean Tubbs, Jessie Mae Sutton, and Kathy Watts; brother, John Glenn Kennedy; grandchildren, Miranda Taylor, William Taylor, Dustin Kennedy, Justin Kennedy, Ryan Annis, Tyler Allen, Christine Kennedy, Savanna Annis, Aaliyah Cochran, Addison Cochran, Ali Kennedy, Braxton Williamson, Colt Kennedy, and three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Kenneth Montgomery and Charles Mathis officiating. Music was provided by Cindy Whitmore. Interment followed in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Britton Kennedy, Dustin Kennedy, Justin Kennedy, William Taylor, Ryan Annis and Tyler Allen.
Finch-Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
August 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
