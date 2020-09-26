1/
Virginia “Ginny” Herbig Ammons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginny" Herbig Ammons, aged 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Richmond, Virginia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a great-great grandmother.
Ginny was a wonderful storyteller and a master bridge player. She was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Emory Ammons, two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald Wayne Ammons and Shirley Hamlett Ammons, Stephen Bryan Ammons and Suzanne Walton Ammons; grandchildren, Natalie Ammons Yager, Kendal Ryan Ammons and wife Melissa Costan Ammons, Joel Patrick Ammons and wife Jena Paris Ammons; great-grandchildren, Lauren Alexis Yager, Kayla Frances Yager, Rachel Lynn Yager, Evelyna Maria Ammons, Emery Ryan Ammons, Shannon Patrick Ammons Kline, Abigail Lauren Ammons, Silas Joel Ammons, great-great-granddaughter Raelynn Mae Bryant. She was preceded in death by grandson Nicholas Bryan Ammons.
Memorial service to be held in the chapel at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 3rd. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon and service in the chapel from noon to 1 p.m. Graveside services to follow at Sawnee Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested to send donations to Cumming First United Methodist Church, 770 Canton Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
September 26, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved