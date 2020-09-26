Virginia "Ginny" Herbig Ammons, aged 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Richmond, Virginia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a great-great grandmother.
Ginny was a wonderful storyteller and a master bridge player. She was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Emory Ammons, two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald Wayne Ammons and Shirley Hamlett Ammons, Stephen Bryan Ammons and Suzanne Walton Ammons; grandchildren, Natalie Ammons Yager, Kendal Ryan Ammons and wife Melissa Costan Ammons, Joel Patrick Ammons and wife Jena Paris Ammons; great-grandchildren, Lauren Alexis Yager, Kayla Frances Yager, Rachel Lynn Yager, Evelyna Maria Ammons, Emery Ryan Ammons, Shannon Patrick Ammons Kline, Abigail Lauren Ammons, Silas Joel Ammons, great-great-granddaughter Raelynn Mae Bryant. She was preceded in death by grandson Nicholas Bryan Ammons.
Memorial service to be held in the chapel at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 3rd. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon and service in the chapel from noon to 1 p.m. Graveside services to follow at Sawnee Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested to send donations to Cumming First United Methodist Church, 770 Canton Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
